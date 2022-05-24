Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $7.99 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $618.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.