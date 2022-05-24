Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys 79,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp makes up approximately 6.5% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.48% of LiveRamp worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

