Collaborative Holdings Management LP Has $32.57 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine makes up approximately 13.4% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $32,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

