Commercial National Financial Co. (CNAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.39. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

