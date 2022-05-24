Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.