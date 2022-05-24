Comparing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 17.22 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Summary

Sow Good beats Carbon Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

