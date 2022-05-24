Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 253,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,670. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

