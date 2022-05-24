Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,327.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Conceal has a market cap of $2.20 million and $63,327.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.43 or 0.99886452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00207625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00241341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,158,940 coins and its circulating supply is 12,316,240 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.