Constellation (DAG) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Constellation (DAG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $129.05 million and $756,416.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.14 or 1.00005291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

