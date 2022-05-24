Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Construction Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper acquired 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.52. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

