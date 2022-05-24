Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,328 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 340,752 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

