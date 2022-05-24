Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 868.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,229,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

