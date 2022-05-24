Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 21,050,473 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

