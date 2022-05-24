Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF comprises 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

