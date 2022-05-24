Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,821,000 after acquiring an additional 107,537 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. 6,856,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,234. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

