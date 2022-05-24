Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.
NYSE JNJ traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,710. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $477.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
