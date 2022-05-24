Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,134 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 579.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,698,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,960,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.