Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,361 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,904,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.