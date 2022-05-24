Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.42) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of CSPLF stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

