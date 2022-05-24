CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Up to $82.59

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.59, but opened at $84.62. CRA International shares last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

