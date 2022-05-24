Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$106.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.12.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$92.04 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$87.71 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$94.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

