Credit Suisse Group Cuts Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target to €40.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFFYF stock remained flat at $$35.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

