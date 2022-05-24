Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 724,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,015,572 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.79.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after acquiring an additional 413,562 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

