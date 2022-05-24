Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 496635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRLBF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

