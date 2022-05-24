Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 10.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Get Cricut alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.