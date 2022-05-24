Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 10.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
