Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.83

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 6022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.