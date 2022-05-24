Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CRT opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

