Crypto Kombat Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,496.12 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $59,496.12 and approximately $245.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00020013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,263.73 or 0.58693807 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00503771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,254.63 or 1.47058524 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

