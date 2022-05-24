CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Reaches $2.35 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $344,308.14 and $52,037.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,242.60 or 1.00017537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 892,457 coins and its circulating supply is 146,562 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

