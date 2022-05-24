CSFB Reiterates C$88.00 Price Target for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

CSFB set a C$88.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$91.80.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$80.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.91. The firm has a market cap of C$96.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.