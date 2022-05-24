CTF Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 900,000 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,000. Macy’s accounts for about 15.2% of CTF Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CTF Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 20,481,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,586,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

