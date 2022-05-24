CTF Capital Management LP Invests $3.59 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Axon Enterprise comprises about 2.3% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $131,573,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 319,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

