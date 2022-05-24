CTF Capital Management LP Invests $9.67 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,000. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 6.2% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HGV traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 1,438,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

