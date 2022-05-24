Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

CUTR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.67 million, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

