CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Sells $169,400.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 36,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

