DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00006047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $125.18 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,372.92 or 0.42371746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.55 or 1.47155019 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,269 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.