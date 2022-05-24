DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156,229.01

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $156,229.01 and $182.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001518 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars.

