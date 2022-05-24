Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $125.00. The company traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 107237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9,393,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.