Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Datadog stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 229,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,095. Datadog has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8,452,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,197.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

