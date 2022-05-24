DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.50.

DVA stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,242. DaVita has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

