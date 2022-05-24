Dean Capital Management Acquires 825 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of WTM stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,190.38. 18,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,096.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,058.28. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,220.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.86%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

