Dean Capital Management Boosts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 274,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.