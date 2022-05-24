Dean Capital Management Buys 1,259 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FDP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 239,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,297 shares of company stock worth $554,555. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

