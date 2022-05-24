Dean Capital Management Buys 2,624 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,666. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

