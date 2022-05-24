Dean Capital Management Buys 5,832 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.17% of QCR worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $937.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

