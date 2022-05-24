Dean Capital Management Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Capital Management cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises about 2.8% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $242.95. 292,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $262.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average of $199.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,934 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,151. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

