Dean Capital Management Has $469,000 Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.17% of Alico worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 84,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,456. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

