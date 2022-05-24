Dean Capital Management Purchases 2,476 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. 224,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

