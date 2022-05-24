Dean Capital Management Sells 2,698 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty comprises 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 221,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,925. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.