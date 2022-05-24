Dean Capital Management Sells 5,767 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $8,111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,912. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

